Man identified in officer involved shooting in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) - A man police believe was involved in a rash overnight shootings in Memphis was shot and killed in a confrontation with a police officer, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The man was identified as 25-year-old Terrance Carlton. Police said they also located the gun consistent with the weapon used in the overnight shootings.
The TBI said officers were investigating at least two separate, but related, shooting incidents when a Memphis police officer spotted Carlton, who matched the shooter's description, walking near-by.
When confronted by the officer, Carlton ran, stumbled and fell to the ground, the officer said.
As he stood up, the officer reported seeing Carlton reach for his waist while threatening the officer’s life.
Those actions resulted in the officer firing his service weapon at least twice, striking Carlton, who later died at Regional One Medical Center, said the TBI.
No law enforcement officers sustained injury in the incident.
The investigation will be submitted to the District Attorney General for further review and consideration.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.
