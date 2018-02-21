Sen. Alexander lauds Corker and Blackburn, but says he'll stay out of their fight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Senator Lamar Alexander wants to stay out of a party fight between fellow Tennessee Republicans, but he did have some interesting thoughts Tuesday about a possible Marsha Blackburn versus Bob Corker match up in the U.S. Senate Primary.
The two-time Tennessee governor and presidential candidate said he has talked to Senator Corker about the decision, but did not get into specifics of the conversation, other than to say what he told him last year.
“I wanted him to stay,” Sen. Alexander said of Corker prior to a speech before the Dickson County Chamber, “But I did not urge him to stay because it’s a big decision to make, so I don’t urge people to run for public office.”
So would Alexander support him in a primary fight?
“I am going to wait and see what happens,” he said with a grin while pivoting to talk about the Republican Congressional member already running for Corker’s seat.
“Marsha Blackburn is a very able-member of Congress and she’ll be a good candidate if she continues to run and I expect her to. Senator Corker is a terrific United States senator. We’ll see what happens.”
Another question to Alexander centered on comments from the Blackburn campaign last week that anyone is a “sexist pig” if you they think Marsha can’t win and she’s “not worried about ego-driven old men in Washington.”
Another grin returned to the senator’s face when he quipped, “I just assumed they were talking about someone else.”
Corker has not made any comments about his re-consideration of running except to tell News 2 Friday, “Nothing has change at present.”
