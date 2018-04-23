TBI adds Antioch Waffle House shooter to Top 10 Most Wanted List

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Travis Reinking, 29 (Metro Police)

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a mass shooting at the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch, police said.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Travis Reinking, the alleged gunman and say murder warrants against him are being drafted.

Waffle House Update: Murder warrants are now being drafted against Travis Reinking. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Around 3:25 a.m., witnesses say a man came into the restaurant and began shooting. One witness says the gunman didn't say a word.

Witnesses say a patron, now identified as James Shaw Jr., wrestled with the gunman and was able to get the weapon away from him.

The shooting killed four people and injured at least two others, according to Metro Police. Three of the victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Hospital. Two are in critical condition. One victim died at the hospital.

Of the four killed in the shooting, three have been identified by Metro Police:

Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, employee of the restaurant who was killed outside.

Joe R. Perez, 20, was a restaurant patron who was killed while standing outside

Akilah Dasilva, 23, was critically wounded inside the restaurant and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

A 21-year-old woman was killed inside the restaurant, but her identity has not yet been released.

Police say the gunman was naked and using an assault style weapon.

Investigation on going at the Waffle House. Scene being processed by MNPD experts. This is the rifle used by the gunman. pic.twitter.com/lihhRImHQN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Dozens of police, tracking dogs and choppers are currently searching for Travis Reinking.

A spokesperson for Metro Police says Reinking may be at large with two weapons that have not been accounted for. According to police, Reinking was arrested by the Secret Service in July of 2017 and the weapon used in the shooting Sunday was seized by authorities after Reinking's firearm authorization was revoked in Illinois. The firearm was surrendered to Reinking's father, who has now said he gave the firearm back to Reinking, officers say.

Travis Jeffery Reinking has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's 'Top 10 Most Wanted" list. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to a post to the TBI Twitter page.

TOP 10 ALERT: Travis Jeffrey Reinking, the suspect in this morning’s deadly shooting at a Nashville-area Waffle House, has been added to our ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list. He stands 6’4”, weighs 180 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous.



Spot him? Call 911! pic.twitter.com/Y7dYiQepVJ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 22, 2018

Waffle House released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share. While this is an active investigation, we defer all questions about the incident to the Metro Police in Nashville. Our Senior Vice President, Area Vice President, Division Manager and other members of management are on site now to assist in any way they can. We also have a corporate team on the way from Atlanta. This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.