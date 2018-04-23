Tenn. Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw, Jr: 'I just knew it was me or him'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The man who wrestled the rifle away from the shooter inside the Antioch, Tenn. Waffle House said he’s just a regular person who acted to save himself.
“I figured if I was going to die he was going to have to work for it, so I rushed him,” said James Shaw.
Everyone from the mayor to the FBI to the police chief are all calling him a hero.
“I’m not a hero,” Shaw said. “I’m just a regular person. I think anybody could have did what I did if they’re pushed. You have to either react or fall. I chose to react because I didn’t see any other way to live. I just wanted to live.”
Here’s his account of events inside the Waffle House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday:
Shaw heard the gunshots outside the restaurant. He saw bullets shatter the window, and a victim collapsed in the doorway.
Then he saw the gunman enter with a blank look on his face.
That’s when Shaw went to the hallway behind a door. Gunfire went through the door and grazed his arm.
For a moment the shooting stopped, Shaw figured the gunman was either reloading or the gun jammed. That’s when Shaw moved.
He hit the gunman in the head with a door, then wrestled for control of the gun. He says he managed to get his hand on the AR-15 and threw it over the restaurant counter. When Shaw shoved the gunman out the door, the gunman jogged away.
“If I didn’t rush him I probably wouldn’t be here,” said Shaw.” I just knew it was me or him.”
Shaw was taken to a hospital and treated for some minor injuries: scraped knuckles, a swollen finger, and a wound on his forearm where he was grazed by a bullet.
Shaw admits he has no combat training, but knew he had it in him to fight and save himself. And he emphasizes that he was not trying to be a hero.
“I did that completely out of a selfish act. I was doing it to save myself. I wasn’t trying to be the Terminator or Superman.”
After he left the hospital, James Shaw went to church.
“I’m not a greatly religious person,” he said. “I don’t want this to be a major moment in my life. I went to church to get past it.”
