Who is accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Travis Reinking was added to the TBI's Most Wanted list Sunday, as teams of police, FBI and ATF agents searched for him.

The 29-year-old man is accused of opening fire at an Antioch Waffle House early Sunday morning, killing 4 people.

News 2 has learned Travis Reinking is from Morton, Illinois, about 15 miles away from Peoria.

His family's home in Illinois was surrounded by FBI agents, who interviewed his family members.

Reinking is well known to the Tazewell County Sheriff's Department.

News 2 has looked at several officer reports, starting on May 27, 2016. That's when an ambulance was called to a CVS parking lot where he was allegedly threatening to kill himself.

According to the report, his family said Reinking was having delusions involving Taylor Swift.

Family members told authorities at the time he believed the superstar was stalking and harassing him. He also believed his parents and police were involved.

A Sheriff's report from June 2017 says Travis Reinking jumped into a local public pool wearing a woman's pink housecoat. When he removed it he was swimming in his underwear, yelling that he was a man. No charges were filed.

The same day, an employee at a construction site told police he had a yelling match with Reinking. He showed up in a pink housecoat, with an AR-15 rifle in his hand. The incident report says he put the rifle in his car trunk and drove off. Again, no charges were filed.

On June 16, the Sheriff's Department advised members of the Reinking family to take away Travis' guns and lock them up until he got some help.

On July 7, 2017, the U.S.Secret Service arrested Reinking outside the White House grounds on Pennsylvania Ave. According to court records, Reinking approached a Secret Service agent, saying he had to get into the White House to speak to the President. He refused to leave and tried to walk past the security barrier, saying, "Do what you need to do. Arrest me if you have to."

The D.C. Superior Court released Reinking, ordered him to do 32 hours of community service and told him to stay away from the White House

After that incident, the FBI coordinated with the Illinois State Police and Tazewell County authorities to revoke Reinking's Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card. He owned 4 weapons, including a Kimber 9mm handgun, Bushmaster AR-15, CZ-USA .22 rifle, and a Remington 710, plus ammunition.

On August 24, 2017 Travis Reinking gave up his 4 weapons to the Tazewell County Sheriff's Department.

According to records, the department released the weapons to Reinkings father, Jeffrey Reinking who holds a valid FOID card. He was advised to "keep the weapons secure and away from Travis."

The Tazewell County sheriff said he has no information about how the son got the guns back.

According to our sister station in Peoria, Illinois, the Reinking family owns a crane rental business in the area.

Neighbors added he was raised in a "really good Christian home" and that they have not seen him in several months.

Reinking has been living in Antioch for a few months.

Police surrounded his apartment complex Sunday and searched a nearby wooded area where Reinking was spotted

SWAT team members also went door-to-door talking to residents at the Discovery Mountain View Apartments. Some residents in the building were asked to evacuate, while others in the complex were told to lock their doors and stay inside.

Neighbors told News 2 they rarely saw Reinking, but they would hear him playing loud music.