Michael Jackson's 'moonwalk' shoes up for auction

By: KRON

Posted: Apr 22, 2018 01:26 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2018 01:26 PM EDT

The shoes worn by Michael Jackson when he performed his signature moonwalk for the first time on stage are going up for auction.

The King of Pop wore the black loafers during rehearsals for the "Motown 25" TV special in 1983.

GWS Auctions will sell the florsheim imperial leather shoes at a live auction on May 26.

They estimate that the loafers will sell for around $10,000.

The auction house said Jackson gave the shoes to a dancer-choreographer after the rehearsal -- and that owner has had them ever since.

Jackson's performance of "Billie Jean" for that "Motown 25" special marked the debut of the backward sliding dance known as the moonwalk.

The song "Billie Jean" -- and the "Thriller" album on which it appeared -- made Jackson the first artist to have a number one pop single, pop album, R&B single and R&B album chart simultaneously. 

