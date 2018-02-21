Study: Alcohol more important than exercise to live past 90
(WATE) - A recent study of people who lived until at least 90 years old claims that drinking alcohol could help you live longer than simply exercise alone.
The 90+ Study, conducted by researchers at the University of California - Irvine, looked at 1,700 people who lived into their 90s.
The study shows that people who drink two glasses of wine or beer each day reduced their chances of premature death by 18 percent.
People who were slightly overweight were 3 percent less likely to die young. But you shouldn't give up your workouts just yet. According to the study, 15 to 45 minutes a day of physical activity lowers your risk of dying early by 11 percent.
Researchers still don't know why having a few glasses of wine or beer and packing on a few extra pounds helps people live longer, they say they believe in the results of their study.
Trending Stories
These are the Florida school shooting victims
When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:Read More »
Hidden History
This Black History Month, we take a look at some of the African-Americans who made a difference in East Tennessee and across the country over the years.Read More »
Behind the Scenes
Ryan O'Donnell takes you behind the scenes at some of the most interesting places in East Tennessee.Read More »
Color the Weather
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »