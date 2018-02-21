Fulton wrestler makes history with state championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Close to a dozen area high school wrestlers are walking through the halls as State Championship this week.
One local wrestler walked through the halls with a little more swagger than the rest. Fulton's Elijah Davis became the first falcon wrestler to bring home the gold.
He is still proudly wearing the medal around his neck.
"I didn't really get the full extent of it until after I won it and then I started thinking of it, wait a minute, I'm the first one ever to get a championship. That was crazy. When you look back I'll always be someone you can look back at," said Davis.
Not only did he win it all, Davis also went a perfect 39-0 during the season.
