Fulton wrestler makes history with state championship

By: Emily Proud

Posted: Feb 20, 2018 11:37 PM EST

Updated: Feb 20, 2018 11:37 PM EST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Close to a dozen area high school wrestlers are walking through the halls as State Championship this week.

One local wrestler walked through the halls with a little more swagger than the rest. Fulton's Elijah Davis became the first falcon wrestler to bring home the gold.

He is still proudly wearing the medal around his neck.

"I didn't really get the full extent of it until after I won it and then I started thinking of it, wait a minute, I'm the first one ever to get a championship. That was crazy. When you look back I'll always be someone you can look back at," said Davis.

Not only did he win it all, Davis also went a perfect 39-0 during the season. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

These are the Florida school shooting victims
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

These are the Florida school shooting victims

When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:

Read More »
Hidden History

Hidden History

This Black History Month, we take a look at some of the African-Americans who made a difference in East Tennessee and across the country over the years.

Read More »
Behind the Scenes

Behind the Scenes

Ryan O'Donnell takes you behind the scenes at some of the most interesting places in East Tennessee.

Read More »
Color the Weather

Color the Weather

Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!

Read More »

Latest Local News

Video Center