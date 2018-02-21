Lindsey Vonn earns another Olympic medal
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WCMH) - Lindsey Vonn has added another Olympic medal to her collection.
For eight years now, we’ve been talking about Vonn and her ability to win Olympic medals.
It all began in 2010 at the Vancouver Games when she won gold and bronze.
Vonn would miss the 2014, Olympics however, due to a knee injury, but returned this year to the Pyeongchang Games.
She proved she was still one of the best in the world by winning bronze in Women’s Downhill, her signature event. It was the same event she won gold in at the 2010 Games.
Sofia Goggia of Italy won the event this year, becoming the first Italian woman to win gold in Women’s Downhill.
Before the race though, Vonn tweeted that this would most likely be her last Olympic Downhill event, which means her race in the Alpine Combined on Thursday could be the last time we see her compete at the Olympics.
