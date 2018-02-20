U.S. men's hockey beats Slovakia, advances to quarterfinals
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (WOOD) - It was a hockey game the United States had to have and they got it with a resounding 5-1 victory over Slovakia.
The U.S. men’s team had scored just four goals in their first three games of the PyeongChang Olympics, but they put five on the board in their fourth game.
The first period was scoreless but in the second period, Team USA scored two quick goals with the first from forward Ryan Donoto. Defenseman James Wisniewski scored next on a power play assisted by forward Troy Terry, who had a total of three assists in the second period. They put it away in the third period and Donoto scored his second goal.
Team USA now advances to the quarterfinals where they’ll take on the Czech Republic on Feb. 21.
Trending Stories
These are the Florida school shooting victims
When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:Read More »
Hidden History
This Black History Month, we take a look at some of the African-Americans who made a difference in East Tennessee and across the country over the years.Read More »
Behind the Scenes
Ryan O'Donnell takes you behind the scenes at some of the most interesting places in East Tennessee.Read More »
Color the Weather
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »