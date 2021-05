OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The country’s top cyclists are coming back.

The battle for the USA’s Stars and Stripes jersey is returning to East Tennessee June 17.

The USA Cycling championship event was forced to go virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic; this year, it’s a go.

The City of Oak Ridge will be hosting the professionally timed trial championships on Thursday, June 17. Oak Ridge officials spoke this week about their joy in the city’s continued partnership with USA Cycling.