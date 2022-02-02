(AP) — Beijing residents said they looked forward to the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics Wednesday, but were disappointed they could not watch it in person.

Organizers held the last rehearsal of the light show but under China’s strict policies against COVID-19 the public will only be able to watch the ceremony itself on TV.

The opening ceremony on February 4 will be held in a totally enclosed environment, only selected groups have been invited to attend.

“We feel sorry because there are restrictions due to the pandemic,” said Gaun Ping, a 60-year-old pensioner.

“We are not able to enter the stadium to watch the opening, which is quite a pity.”

Despite the cold, some fans of photography stayed in the open air for hours in order to snap colorful shots of the Bird Nest during the rehearsals.

“We live near the Bird’s Nest and we are paying close attention to the opening and closing ceremonies held in there,” said Zhao Qingzhu, a 67-year-old pensioner.

“I’m trying to take pictures related to the opening and closing of the Winter Olympics,” he added.