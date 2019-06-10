Internships at WATE 6 On Your Side

WATE 6 On Your Side believes that intern and practicum programs, if properly utilized, can benefit the student, the community, and the station. Therefore, WATE supports area colleges and universities by allowing students to participate in these types of programs at the station.

Internship and practicum placements are available for qualified students studying broadcast journalism, video production, and other communication degrees. Availability of placements varies by semester and department. Several departments may choose to accept interns, including but not necessarily limited to: News, Sales, Creative Services, Production, and Community Development.

Requirements for internship eligibility:

The internship or practicum program must be part of a course of study at a qualified (accredited) school. A statement of authorization from the supervising faculty is required for verification.

Course credit for the program must be received from the school.

Prospective interns are students who are preferably in their junior or senior year of college, or in their second year of a community or technological school. Students in other programs may be considered on a case by case basis.

Internships will not exceed 40 hours per week. Practicum programs will not exceed 16 hours per week.

WATE offers 2 paid internship positions available in the Spring and Fall semesters. Paid interns will be compensated at minimum wage for 16 hours of work per week for 15 weeks. Paid interns must be seniors in their last year of study and be of advanced skill level as they will be given meaningful projects and tasks rather than routine chores. WATE recommends students applying for paid positions have at least one prior intern experience. Paid interns will be expected to work two eight-hour shifts per week.

Unpaid internship positions will also be available in the Spring, Summer, and Fall semesters. Unpaid interns will not be compensated for their hours of participation. Unpaid interns will have the opportunity to develop the skills necessary for paid internship positions. In addition, unpaid interns are not to be used to replace, or in place of, regular employees.

All interns will be well supervised and have the opportunity to participate in a meaningful learning experience. Upon completion of the internship or practicum program, the student will be evaluated through a written review by the internship supervisor.

How to Apply:

To apply for internship or practicum placement, students will need to submit the application and required supplemental paperwork indicated in the application. Prospective interns will be interviewed in person by the internship supervisor for the requested department. Phone interviews will be considered for out-of-town students only.

Applications are accepted during the following windows:

Spring Semester October 15-November 15

Summer Semester March 15-April 15

Fall Semester June 15-July 15

Applications received outside the application window may not be considered.

Click to download: WATE Intern Packet and Application [DOC]