Pricing information for the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang is now live on Ford’s website.

The cheapest new Mustang is the EcoBoost Fastback, which starts at $32,515 with the mandatory $1,595 destination charge. EcoBoost models use a 2.3-liter turbo-4 engine that generates 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, and are only available with a 10-speed automatic transmission. A standard limited-slip differential helps meter the flow of power to the rear wheels.

A 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen are standard as well, along with rear parking sensors, but buyers still only get manually adjusted front seats.

2024 Ford Mustang

Starting at $38,040 with destination, the EcoBoost Premium Fastback grade swaps the individual instrument cluster and touchscreen for a continuous curved-glass display. It also adds a heated steering wheel, remote start, and wireless smartphone charging. This is also the most affordable trim level available as a convertible, with pricing starting at $43,540 for the drop-top.

Those who want V-8 power will have to spend a minimum of $43,090 (including destination) on a Mustang GT Fastback. The 5.0-liter V-8 makes 480 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, and comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission with rev-matching (the 10-speed automatic is optional).

Like the EcoBoost powertrain, the Mustang GT is available available in Premium trim as both a Fastback coupe ($47,610) and convertible ($53,110) with added convenience features like remote start, wireless smartphone charging, and a heated steering wheel.

2024 Ford Mustang family

Available only as a coupe, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse starts at $59,565 with destination. This track-focused variant dials up output from the 5.0-liter V-8 to 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque and adds a number of performance upgrades, including Brembo 6-piston front brake calipers; engine oil, transmission, and differential coolers; models-specific suspension with heavy duty front springs and MagneRide dampers; and a Torsen 3.73:1 rear end.

Dark Horse models also get unique front and rear fascias, a rear spoiler, a front splitter (which must be installed post-sale), and a number of color and stripe options, plus a 12-speaker B&O audio system. The performance model will also offer carbon-fiber wheels as a standalone option.

The 2024 Ford Mustang goes on sale this summer.

