Alfa Romeo has an illustrious past dotted with numerous much-loved classics. From the humble Spider, which had a starring role in “The Graduate” and was built from 1966 to 1994, to concours winners like the 8C 2900B of the 1930s and 33 Stradale of the late 1960s, early Alfa Romeos cover a wide spectrum of the classic car world.

To help ensure all of those classics remain on the road, Alfa Romeo has launched an in-house heritage department offering certification services as well as repairs and full restorations.

Called Alfa Romeo Classiche, it is the latest addition to the wider Stellantis Heritage Department, and will be formally launched during the 2022 Auto e Moto d’Epoca classic car meet running in Padua, Italy, from Oct. 20-23.

One service offered is a Certificate of Authenticity, where an expert pores over the car, verifying the authenticity of the car and its components. This can either be done in Turin, Italy, or at the owner’s home if requested.

1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Speciale tipo Le Mans race car

A simpler service is the awarding of a Certificate of Origin. Similar to the Porsche Production Specification service announced on Tuesday by Porsche, this service certifies the car’s year of production and original factory specification. It includes details such as model specifications, engine serial number, and original exterior and interior details, all of which will be a boon for anyone looking to restore an Alfa Romeo to original condition.

Beyond this are repair and restoration services. Also handled in Turin, these services can include the repair of an individual part or aesthetic components, or something as complicated as a complete tear-down restoration.

Alfa Romeo will soon add a new section to its official website where owners of classic models will be able to connect with Alfa Romeo Classiche.

Many classic cars have proven to be shrewd investments for their owners, and it’s not surprising many automakers have made efforts to capitalize on the trend by offering certification and restoration programs. In many cases, the right certificate can substantially affect a car’s value.

Related Articles