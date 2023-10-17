BMW is the latest automaker to reach an agreement with Tesla to gain access to its network of charging stations in North America, as well as to adopt the EV company’s proprietary charging connector known as NACS (North American Charging Standard).

The agreement also covers BMW’s Mini and Rolls-Royce brands.

Owners of EVs from all three brands will be able to use designated Tesla chargers starting in early 2025. An adapter will initially be required, but BMW plans to adopt Tesla’s NACS connector starting in 2025 for EVs delivered in the U.S. and Canada.

BMW is currently developing a user experience that will enable owners of BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce EVs to find and access available Tesla chargers on their vehicle’s display, and make payments through the vehicle brand’s own app.

Tesla Supercharger connector – now called NACS

The agreement will significantly increase the number of DC fast chargers available to BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce EV owners. Tesla’s DC fast chargers number approximately 12,000 in North America, and currently represent about 60% of DC fast chargers in the U.S., according to the Department of Energy. Tesla started opening its charging stations to rival brands following a deal made with the White House in February.

Fisker, Ford, Honda (and Acura), Hyundai (and Genesis), Jaguar, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, and Volvo have also made deals with Tesla to use its charging stations, and many of those companies have also announced plans to adopt the NACS connector for their vehicles in North America. Stellantis and Volkswagen have indicated that they may also follow suit.

BMW has also partnered with six other automakers to develop a separate network of charging stations spanning North America and containing at least 30,000 chargers. The first of these charging stations will open in the U.S. in mid-2024 and feature support for both CCS and NACS connectors.

