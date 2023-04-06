The 2007-2011 Honda CR-V is being recalled because the rear trailing arm can fall off due to excessive corrosion, the NHTSA disclosed Thursday. In some cases, the rear frame may be so corroded that Honda will offer to buy the vehicle back from owners to get the safety hazards off the road.

The recall is limited to certain states where road salt is used as a de-icer. The accumulation of salt can corrode the rear frame’s overall structure, resulting in the trailing arm detaching. Trailing arms connect the axle to the chassis, so a detached one poses a major safety risk.

Is my Honda CR-V safe to drive?

It should be inspected. Honda estimates that only 1% of the 563,711 crossovers in the U.S. are affected, though in 2019 Honda recalled older CR-Vs in Canada for the same issue. At that time, Honda determined rear frame corrosion due to road salt wouldn’t affect the useful life of the CR-V because there are more paved roads and lower salt/sand usage in the U.S. than in Canada.

Honda acknowledged 61 customer complaints related to the issue, but said it was aware of no crashes or injuries.

The recall is limited to 2007-2011 Honda CR-Vs sold or ever registered in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

How do I fix my Honda CR-V?

Owners will be notified by mail of the recall and be advised to take their CR-V into a Honda dealership for inspection. If the rear trailing arm bolt can be removed, the dealer will attach a support brace to lower the risk of a crash if the arm fails. If the bolt comes off and takes the arm with it, Honda will repair the entire frame or offer to repurchase the vehicle. The same conditions apply if the bolt is too rusted on to be removed. Owners who have paid for repairs of the rear trailing arm will be reimbursed.

For more info, call Honda customer service 1-888-234-2138 or visit Honda’s website here.

