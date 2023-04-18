Ineos Automotive is working on an electric off-roader that will enter production in 2026 at a plant in Austria, the British startup automaker said on Monday.

The first Ineos vehicle, the rugged Grenadier SUV, entered production at Ineos’ plant in France late last year. A Grenadier pickup truck is currently out testing and should join the SUV at the French plant next year.

Ineos hasn’t said what form the EV will take but has described it as a 4×4 smaller than the Grenadier.

It is being developed with Magna Steyr, which will also build the vehicle for Ineos at its plant in the Austrian city of Graz. Magna Steyr also helped develop the Grenadier, though the EV is thought to be getting a different platform. Magna Steyr also helped Fisker with development of its Ocean electric compact crossover.

Magna Steyr’s plant in Graz, Austria

Part of the development program will include testing on Austria’s Schöckl mountain, which is close to Magna Steyr’s plant and where all Mercedes-Benz G-Class variants are tested. Magna Steyr also helped Mercedes with development of the G-Class, and handles production of the iconic SUV.

“Having worked together on the engineering of the Grenadier, we’ve seen first-hand the value of applying Magna’s agility, knowledge, and experience to a complete vehicle development program,” Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive, said in a statement.

The only Ineos confirmed for the U.S. at present is the Grenadier SUV. It is expected to start local sales later in 2023.

Related Articles