Manthey-Racing, the company Porsche sometimes calls on to run its motorsport programs, has developed an upgrade package for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, a car that straight out of the box is already brimming with performance.

Manthey-Racing is a German motorsports and engineering company based at the Nürburgring, and recently it has entered the game of upgrading Porsche’s road cars. Its products are available in Porsche showrooms, including here in the U.S.

Its latest road-car creation is the 718 Cayman GT4 RS MR, which was developed using lessons from Manthey’s work involving the Cayman GT4 Clubsport racer.

The upgrade package, referred to as a Manthey Kit, focuses on the aerodynamics and chassis components and reduces the 718 Cayman GT4 RS’s Nürburgring lap time to 7:03.121, down 6.179 seconds compared to the stock car. In both cases, the tires used are Michelin’s Pilot Sport Cup 2 R.

Key among the upgrades is a new coil-over suspension with spring struts that can be adjusted to four positions, as well as adjustable rebound and compression stages. The adjustments can be made without the need for tools. The spring rates on the front suspension have also been increased by 20%.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS MR 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS MR

For the brakes, the engineers added steel hoses that help ensure optimal stopping power on the track. Brake pads suited for track driving are also available.

In the area of aerodynamics, there’s a wider rear wing with four levels of adjustment, as well as an extension for the stock ducktail spoiler. This is in addition to new air curtains up front with a wheel-arch Gurney flap and a new carbon underbody with its own diffusers. According to Manthey, total downforce rises to 372 pounds from a stock 196 pounds, at 124 mph.

Buyers can also choose aerodiscs for the rear wheels that help smooth airflow on the flanks of the vehicle.

No changes have been made to the powertrain, which means the car’s 4.0-liter flat-6 generates a peak 493 hp, all of which is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Pricing information hasn’t been released, but Porsche said the Manthey Kit will be available in Europe starting in December, and that availability for another markets will be announced at a later date.

