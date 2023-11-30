Mercedes-Benz may move production of its EQS SUV out of its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to free up space for a planned electric GLC-Class.

Citing supplier sources, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Thursday that Mercedes is expected to cease production of the EQS SUV in the U.S. after a single generation, and build a successor model at a plant in Bremen, Germany. The changeover is expected to happen late this decade.

The Bremen plant currently builds the C-Class, E-Class, and EQE sedans, as well as the GLC-Class and EQC crossovers. The EQC is the model that the electric GLC-Class will directly replace. It’s a model originally planned for U.S. sale but canceled at the last minute.

To fill the gap at the Tuscaloosa plant, Automotive News, citing information from market research company AutoForecast Solutions, reported that Mercedes will add production of the electric GLC-Class, possibly starting as early as the first quarter of 2026.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV production in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Mercedes only builds around 20,000 EQS SUVs annually but the electric GLC-Class is expected to have volumes of more than double that figure.

Camouflaged prototypes for the electric GLC-Class have already been spotted testing. The prototypes point to a vehicle with distinct styling to the gas-powered GLC-Class already on sale.

Unlike the EQC, which uses a platform shared with the previous-generation GLC-Class, the electric GLC-Class, which is expected to debut in 2025, will ride on a dedicated EV platform, likely Mercedes’ upcoming MMA platform designed for compact EVs but also capable of supporting hybrids. The move will mean a range of 300 miles or more will be possible.

