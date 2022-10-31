Stellantis’ Mopar parts division is bringing three off-road concepts to the 2022 SEMA show, which runs Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas.

The most radical of the three is the Jeep CJ Surge concept, a classic CJ with an electric powertrain. Jeep built the CJ from its inception in World War II until 1986. A 200-kw (268-hp) electric motor mounts directly to the Surge’s stock frame with custom solid mounts, and drives all four wheels through a 2-speed transfer case like it would in a stock CJ. Electricity is provided by 24 battery modules mounted behind the rear seat.

Jeep CJ Surge concept for the 2022 SEMA show

The CJ Surge concept also gets a 2.0-inch lift kit and Dana 44 axles turning 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires mounted on 18-inch wheels. A beefy new front bumper houses a Warn winch and features Surf Blue tow hooks similar to Jeep’s 4xe plug-in hybrid models. A skid plate and rock rails provide body protection.

Jeep also fits a custom roll cage and bikini top, while the center console comes from a JK Wrangler (built from 2007 to 2017) and features a rotary shift knob in place of the stock lever.

Jeep has already shown two versions of the Magneto Wrangler EV concept at the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, and plans to launch three electric SUVs over the next few years, but the CJ Surge concept shows Mopar is getting in on the act two.

Ram 1500 TRX Gold Star concept for the 2022 SEMA show

The other two concepts are modified Ram 1500 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 TRX Gold Shot concept adds motocross-themed graphics, a bed step for easier access to a pair of motorcycles, and 37-inch BFGoodrich tires with 18-inch wheels to the 702-hp TRX. No modifications were made to the thundering 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, however.

A new front skid plate increases the approach angle by 2.3 degrees (to 32.5 degrees), while 14.0-inch LED lights mounted on the bed accessory bar provide 4,300 lumens of illuminating power.

Ram 1500 Backcountry X concept for the 2022 SEMA show

The second Ram 1500 concept is the Backcountry X, and its primary purpose is to show off new storage solutions. It features an evolution of the telescoping storage-rack system first seen on the Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept at the 2021 SEMA show, this time with more cross rails to mount additional items. A prototype RamPack system is comprised of storage pods that fit into the standard RamBox bedside compartments, adding up to 12.3 cubic feet of enclosed space. Inside the cabin, a fold-out work surface between the front seats creates room for a laptop.

The Backcountry X also gets the expected array of off-road modifications, including a 2.0-inch lift kit, Fox shocks, 37-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires on 20-inch rims, and a tubular grille guard with 5.0-inch LED lights. But like the TRX Gold Shot concept, the Backcountry X isn’t electrified, showing that Ram isn’t quite ready to tip its EV hand.

