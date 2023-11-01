The latest generation of the Toyota Tundra uses a twin-turbocharged 3.5 V-6 engine, either as a standalone unit or in combination with a hybrid system. Turbocharged engines are widely known for being easy to upgrade, and Toyota is ready to get in on the act with a power bump for the Tundra’s mill.

The automaker used this week’s 2023 SEMA show to present the TRD Performance Package that is designed to add 32 hp to the Tundra’s V-6, lifting the base powertrain’s output to 421 hp and the hybrid powertrain’s output to 469 hp. Peak torque also arrives about 400 rpm lower for both powertrains. In comparison, the Ford F-150 Raptor‘s own twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 spits out 450 hp.

To achieve the extra performance, engineers from Toyota’s TRD performance division added a high-flow intake and high-flow cat-back exhaust with a unique tip design. They also modified the engine management system to account for the improved breathing, and tweaked the throttle to improve response.

The upgrade will be available from early 2024 with a price of $3,400. It will initially be available for new Tundras as a factory-installed option only, but Toyota is working to make it available as a retrofit that can be installed at dealers. The automaker is also considering expanding it to other vehicles that feature the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6.

Toyota remains quiet on plans for more extensive upgrades for the Tundra, such as something to rival performance full-size pickups like the aforementioned Raptor as well as the Ram 1500 TRX. The automaker isn’t shy about the idea, however. At the SEMA show two years ago Toyota rolled out the TRD Desert Chase Tundra, a wide-body Tundra concept with long-travel suspension and underbody protection.

