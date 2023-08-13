MSRP of new cars is up 7.4 percent, with dealers asking for an additional 8.5 percent above that

(iSeeCars) –Macroeconomic factors, including inflation, interest rates and employment concerns, have had little impact on new car demand, with the average new vehicle priced between 8.4 and 8.7 percent above MSRP for the last five months.

After analyzing over 13 million new cars, the latest iSeeCars.com study found manufacturer pricing for new cars has increased 7.4 percent in the past year, from an average MSRP of $39,712 in June 2022 to $42,645 in June 2023. Beyond this, the average dealer listing price – now $46,265, or $4,000 above MSRP – increased an additional 8.5 percent.

Monthly Average Price vs. Average MSRP of New Cars – iSeeCars Study Year Avg MSRP Avg Price % Above MSRP Jun 2022 $39,712 $43,717 10.1% Jul 2022 $40,239 $44,347 10.2% Aug 2022 $40,352 $44,375 10.0% Sep 2022 $40,077 $44,020 9.8% Oct 2022 $40,448 $44,346 9.6% Nov 2022 $40,434 $44,263 9.5% Dec 2022 $41,608 $45,428 9.2% Jan 2023 $41,771 $45,466 8.8% Feb 2023 $41,637 $45,276 8.7% Mar 2023 $42,143 $45,706 8.5% Apr 2023 $42,458 $46,041 8.4% May 2023 $42,191 $45,742 8.4% Jun 2023 $42,645 $46,265 8.5%

“New car prices are holding up surprisingly well given the overriding economic factors impacting consumers today,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “We’re seeing some slight moderation, but the average new car asking price is still more than 8 percent above MSRP, confirming strong ongoing demand for new vehicles.”

Top 20 New Cars Priced Below or Near MSRP

In February this year there were three new models priced below MSRP: the Chevrolet Silverado, Volkswagen Arteon, and Cadillac Lyriq. In June there were six, with the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Infiniti QX80, Ford F-150 Hybrid, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Hyundai Ioniq 6 joining the Silverado.

“It’s telling that four of the six vehicles priced below MSRP are hybrids or electrics,” said Brauer. “We know the Inflation Reduction Act removed the $7,500 credit for the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 because they aren’t built in the US. This dramatically impacted their sales and, apparently, forced dealers to price them aggressively. And relatively stable gas prices over the past several months has reduced interest and demand for hybrids like the Pacifica and F-150. We’ve seen similar pricing shifts on the used side, with our last used car pricing study showing electric vehicles dropping by 30 percent in value.”

New Cars Priced the Lowest Below/Closest to MSRP, June 2023 – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Avg MSRP Avg Price % Compared to MSRP 1 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid $50,620 $49,661 -1.9% 2 Infiniti QX80 $82,333 $81,292 -1.3% 3 Ford F-150 $84,847 $84,146 -0.8% 4 Hyundai Ioniq 5 $51,551 $51,289 -0.5% 5 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 $52,050 $51,835 -0.4% 6 Hyundai Ioniq 6 $50,566 $50,508 -0.1% 7 Volvo C40 Recharge $58,736 $58,820 0.1% 8 Mazda CX-9 $41,693 $41,786 0.2% 9 Kia EV6 $54,034 $54,648 1.1% 10 Nissan Armada $63,325 $64,071 1.2% 11 Buick Envision $39,948 $40,475 1.3% 12 Volvo XC40 Recharge $58,154 $58,922 1.3% 13 Nissan Maxima $43,007 $43,747 1.7% 14 Jeep Grand Cherokee L $52,358 $53,318 1.8% 15 Cadillac LYRIQ $62,304 $63,451 1.8% 16 Jeep Grand Wagoneer $100,404 $102,304 1.9% 17 Volkswagen ID.4 $48,378 $49,294 1.9% 18 Genesis G90 $95,682 $97,586 2.0% 19 Acura MDX $59,434 $60,626 2.0% 20 Chevrolet Malibu $27,335 $27,934 2.2% National Average $42,645 $46,265 8.5%

Top 20 New Cars Priced Above MSRP

The 20 models priced highest above MSRP are primarily luxury or lifestyle models, with the Jeep Wrangler holding its near-perpetual status of high demand, with market pricing to match. Models like the Genesis GV70, Cadillac CT4-V and Porsche Taycan are all premium vehicles with relatively limited production. Some high value mainstream models, including the Ford Maverick and Toyota Corolla Cross, also ranked on the list.

“It’s clear demand is still outstripping supply for premium and performance models,” said Brauer. “Buyers looking to get their dream vehicle, whether it’s a Jeep Wrangler, Cadillac CT4-V, or Porsche 718 Cayman, have money to spend and are willing to spend it.”

New Cars Priced the Highest Above MSRP, June 2023 – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Avg MSRP Avg Price % Above MSRP 1 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited $41,966 $54,970 31.0% 2 MINI Hardtop 2 Door/4 Door $29,632 $37,237 25.7% 3 Genesis GV70 $45,568 $56,974 25.0% 4 Cadillac CT4-V $58,716 $72,622 23.7% 5 Porsche Taycan $101,970 $124,577 22.2% 6 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid $27,996 $33,951 21.3% 7 Mercedes-Benz GLB $42,032 $50,947 21.2% 8 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Wagon) $87,619 $106,081 21.1% 9 Porsche Macan $63,041 $76,197 20.9% 10 Lexus RX 350h $51,243 $61,364 19.7% 11 Ford Maverick $25,892 $30,998 19.7% 12 Cadillac CT5 $41,676 $49,743 19.4% 13 Genesis GV80 $58,187 $69,189 18.9% 14 Mercedes-Benz GLA $39,926 $47,392 18.7% 15 MINI Countryman $34,710 $41,136 18.5% 16 Porsche 718 Cayman $92,921 $110,042 18.4% 17 BMW M5 $109,900 $129,852 18.2% 18 MINI Clubman $36,471 $43,082 18.1% 19 MINI Hardtop 2 Door (EV) $31,206 $36,789 17.9% 20 BMW X1 $39,096 $46,056 17.8% National Average $42,645 $46,265 8.5%

The Highest and Lowest Priced New Cars in the Top 50 US Cities

The vehicles priced the highest above and lowest below (or in one case closest to) MSRP in the 50 largest metro areas are listed in the table below. The Ford Maverick is the vehicle most commonly priced above MSRP, appearing in 17 cities. The Infiniti QX80 is the vehicle most commonly priced below MSRP in nine metro areas. Both models are priced similarly at the national level.

“New car demand remains strong, with market pricing remaining above 8 percent and no expectation it will drop in the near term,” said Brauer. “New car shoppers willing to research their next purchase may find a deal on some models, but don’t expect fire sale prices, even with today’s macroeconomic pressures.”

New Vehicles Priced the Highest Over MSRP and Lowest Below/Closest to MSRP by City – iSeeCars Study Metro Area Top Vehicle Priced Above MSRP % Above MSRP $ Above MSRP Top Vehicle Priced Below/Closest to MSRP % Compared to MSRP $ Compared to MSRP Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL Cadillac CT4-V 35.9% $21,508 Nissan Armada -4.4% -$2,799 Louisville, KY Kia Rio 34.6% $5,992 Infiniti QX80 -4.9% -$4,153 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Ford Maverick 34.5% $9,379 Infiniti QX80 -9.8% -$8,398 Phoenix, AZ Porsche Macan 33.5% $20,599 Buick Encore -6.1% -$1,500 Boston, MA-Manchester, NH Porsche Taycan 33.5% $30,717 Hyundai Ioniq 6 -2.2% -$1,190 Baltimore, MD Ford Maverick 32.7% $8,214 Infiniti QX80 -6.5% -$5,642 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz G-Class 32.6% $52,818 Hyundai Ioniq 5 -3.6% -$1,823 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Cadillac CT4-V 31.6% $18,854 Nissan Armada -5.7% -$3,486 Pittsburgh, PA Genesis GV70 31.5% $13,793 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid -5.8% -$2,958 San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 31.4% $8,796 Alfa Romeo Stelvio -3.0% -$1,817 San Diego, CA Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 30.5% $8,526 Volkswagen Arteon -4.8% -$2,278 Cincinnati, OH Ford Maverick 30.5% $8,057 Infiniti QX80 -4.8% -$4,067 Las Vegas, NV Genesis GV70 29.7% $13,571 Kia EV6 -4.7% -$2,488 Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA Ford Maverick 29.6% $7,704 Dodge Durango 0.2% $92 Fresno-Visalia, CA Ford Maverick 29.5% $7,235 Hyundai Ioniq 6 -0.5% -$252 Chicago, IL MINI Hardtop 2 Door 29.4% $8,397 Infiniti QX80 -4.7% -$3,854 San Antonio, TX Cadillac CT4-V 29.0% $17,293 Nissan Armada -6.1% -$3,705 Houston, TX Porsche Taycan 28.9% $28,798 Infiniti QX80 -4.5% -$3,587 Jacksonville, FL MINI Hardtop 2 Door 28.6% $8,137 Infiniti QX80 -6.8% -$5,438 Denver, CO Mercedes-Benz G-Class 28.5% $44,011 Volkswagen ID.4 -5.0% -$2,482 Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM Ford Maverick 28.4% $7,675 Ford Bronco -2.0% -$1,208 Portland, OR Ford Maverick 28.3% $7,799 Volvo C40 Recharge -5.1% -$2,974 Indianapolis, IN MINI Hardtop 2 Door 28.3% $8,600 Jeep Grand Cherokee L -1.4% -$770 Detroit, MI Lexus RX 350h 28.3% $13,984 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 -5.2% -$2,753 Hartford & New Haven, CT Genesis GV70 27.9% $12,046 Kia EV6 -1.5% -$867 Los Angeles, CA Genesis GV70 27.8% $12,527 Alfa Romeo Stelvio -1.9% -$1,125 Seattle-Tacoma, WA Ford Maverick 27.6% $7,661 Volvo C40 Recharge -5.4% -$3,123 Philadelphia, PA MINI Hardtop 2 Door 27.6% $7,910 Ford F-150 (hybrid) -3.3% -$2,805 Milwaukee, WI Genesis GV70 27.6% $12,102 Jeep Grand Cherokee -1.1% -$755 West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL MINI Hardtop 4 Door 27.5% $8,255 Buick Envision -4.0% -$1,704 Charlotte, NC MINI Hardtop 2 Door 27.4% $8,010 Hyundai Ioniq 5 -2.7% -$1,369 Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL Porsche Taycan 27.4% $26,338 Kia EV6 -3.2% -$1,626 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Genesis GV70 27.4% $11,825 Volvo C40 Recharge -2.9% -$1,713 Oklahoma City, OK Ford Maverick 27.3% $7,164 Jeep Renegade -3.5% -$1,055 Austin, TX Porsche Macan 27.1% $16,512 Mazda CX-9 -2.4% -$1,034 Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Porsche Macan 26.8% $16,418 Kia EV6 -4.5% -$2,373 Salt Lake City, UT MINI Hardtop 2 Door 26.3% $7,854 Hyundai Ioniq 6 -3.9% -$2,028 Columbus, OH Ford Maverick 26.2% $6,306 Infiniti QX80 -2.9% -$2,436 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC MINI Hardtop 2 Door 26.1% $7,638 GMC Sierra 1500 -6.6% -$4,528 Birmingham, AL Ford Mustang 25.8% $9,396 Infiniti QX80 -3.5% -$2,698 New York, NY Cadillac CT4-V 25.2% $14,907 Ford F-150 Lightning -1.9% -$1,228 Nashville, TN MINI Hardtop 4 Door 25.2% $7,499 Dodge Durango -2.6% -$1,335 St. Louis, MO Genesis GV70 25.0% $10,770 Volvo C40 Recharge -6.1% -$3,596 Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL Porsche Taycan 24.7% $24,003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 -7.7% -$3,787 Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA Ford Maverick 24.1% $6,139 Hyundai Ioniq 5 -2.6% -$1,356 Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH Porsche Macan 23.8% $15,053 Ford F-150 (hybrid) -2.6% -$2,181 Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA Ford Maverick 22.6% $6,147 Hyundai Ioniq 5 -0.5% -$267 Kansas City, MO Mercedes-Benz GLC 21.3% $10,657 Hyundai Ioniq 5 -3.1% -$1,532 Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI Mercedes-Benz GLE 19.9% $12,753 Nissan Armada -1.3% -$809 Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC Kia Forte 19.4% $4,034 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 -6.6% -$3,832

Methodology

iSeeCars analyzed over 13 million new cars from June 2022 to June 2023. The average list prices of new cars, as well as the average of their MSRPs, were aggregated by month, as well as by body style, fuel type, and model. Heavy-duty vehicles and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis. The differences between average prices and average MSRP were expressed as percentage differences.

