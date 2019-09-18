Border Report Tour

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Sevier County celebrating 225th anniversary Wednesday
Top Stories
Federal plan to end state mileage standards draws criticism
Top Stories
District Judge assigned Capital Murder case against suspected Walmart shooter
UAW members get $250 a week while on strike
Disney bedtime hotline lets kids hear messages from favorite characters
Ahead of Halloween season, Netflix unveils ‘Netflix & Chills’ section
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
Friday Frenzy Week 5 schedule
Top Stories
Pirates’ Felipe Vazquez arrested on charges of solicitation of Florida child
Top Stories
Tennessee-Florida: Take a tour of ‘The Swamp’
State Fire Marshal files complaint against pyrotechnics vendor after fire at Titans game
Ortiz says he doesn’t know what might have led to attack
Yankees great Mariano Rivera awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Don’t miss ‘Run with the Goats’ benefiting Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding
Top Stories
Transitioning your home to fall with Hoskins In The Flat
Try O’Charley’s new fall flavored dishes like Whiskey Chicken Pasta
Do-It-Yourself education gaining popularity according to global survey
Help the Vols beat the Gators in a blood drive battle
Community
Contests
Calendar
INNOV865 WEEK
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Honor Guard
Million Dollar Community Investment
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
KnoxGives seeking 2,500 volunteers for service projects
Top Stories
How to help Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County
Cherokee Caverns showing ‘Hocus Pocus’ on Oct. 5
Tennessee vs. Florida blood drive battle begins Monday
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Flash
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Crews search for man in Tennessee River
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
More Border Report Tour Headlines
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
Trending Stories
Live Newscasts
Search for possible drowning victim in South Knoxville to resume Wednesday
Shocking body cam video captures second chance at life for young man
Morristown police searching for missing teenager, dog
TBI charges corrections officers with tampering following inmates death
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News