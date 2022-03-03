EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of migrants crammed inside three vehicles that were traveling in tandem near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Acting on a tip about a possible smuggling scheme, border agents spotted the vehicles on Feb. 21 on NM Highway 9, which runs along the U.S.-Mexico border in Southern New Mexico.

In all, agents encountered 27 migrants who were medically screened and cleared. Those subject to Title 42 — a public health order meant to prevent the cross-border spread of COVID-19 — were expelled to Mexico.

The foiled vehicle smuggling scheme was the first of 14 Since Feb. 21 in the El Paso Sector, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. Border agents also dismantled six stash houses and rescued a total of 169 migrants in that period — 75 migrants from stash houses and 94 from vehicle smuggling schemes.

El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents rescued a total of 169 migrants from six stash houses and 14 foiled vehicle smuggling schemes since Feb. 21. (CBP)

El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents rescued a total of 169 migrants from six stash houses and 14 foiled vehicle smuggling schemes since Feb. 21. (CBP)

El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents rescued a total of 169 migrants from six stash houses and 14 foiled vehicle smuggling schemes since Feb. 21. (CBP)

On Feb. 23, border agents assigned to the Ysleta Station’s Anti-Smuggling Unit received information about a possible stash house near Edgemere Boulevard and Zaragoza Road in Far East El Paso. With assistance from the El Paso Sector Integrated Targeting Team and Homeland Security Investigations, federal agents encountered 20 migrants inside the home.

Two days later, agents encountered 19 migrants, three of whom were children, inside a residence in Northeast El Paso. The children were transported to the El Paso Sector Centralized Processing Center before being transferred to the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, CBP said.

CBP said that since the fiscal year 2022 began on Oct. 1, 2021, El Paso agents have foiled a total of 456 smuggling schemes and 77 stash houses.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to use brazen tactics, with zero regard for the lives they endanger, nor the safety of the residents within our community,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents who work tirelessly and continue to disrupt dangerous smuggling schemes conducted by ruthless smugglers.”