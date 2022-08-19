U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted three migrants clad in ghillie suits Aug. 18, 2022, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. (U.S. Border Patrol)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Despite their “extraordinary tactics” to go undetected, U.S. Border Patrol agents found three migrants wearing ghillie suits in the New Mexico desert.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted pictures of the three individuals clad in camouflage Thursday in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

One picture shows an agent from the horse patrol unit in the background, and the migrants’ faces are blurred.

“SMUGGLER TACTICS!” Chavez tweeted. “People that enter illegally into the #USA, will often use extraordinary tactics to evade detection & arrest. Kudos to #ElPaso Sector #Santateresa agents for interdicting 3 migrants wearing #ghillie suits to blend into the southern #NewMexico desert terrain. @CBP.”





Border agents from the El Paso Sector have encountered unauthorized migrants 228,952 times so far in the Fiscal Year 2022, which began Oct. 1, 2021, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data released this week.

CBP reported 24,916 migrant encounters in the El Paso Sector in July, down from 26,242 in June.

Most of this fiscal year’s encounters involve Mexican nationals, with 89,573. Agents have encountered people from countries other than Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala 80,811 times.

So far this fiscal year, Title 42 has been used to process migrants 136,883 times in the El Paso Sector.

Title 42 is a public health order meant to stop the cross-border spread on COVID-19. It allows the immediate expulsion of migrants to Mexico.

Migrants processed under Title 42 don’t face charges, prompting many to attempt to cross more than once, CBP has said.

Nationwide, U.S. authorities stopped migrants 199,976 times in July and, with two months left, just over 2.2 million times this fiscal year.

CBP reported fewer than 2 million migrant encounters in all of fiscal 2021.