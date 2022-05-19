YUMA, Ariz. (Border Report) — Rosa and her family left Venezuela almost two months ago out of fear for their lives and lack of opportunities in their country.

They started their journey nearly two weeks before President Joe Biden announced intentions to end Title 42, the public health order designed to stop the cross-border spread of COVID-19 that allows border agents to expel migrants immediately after being apprehended and before they can ask for asylum.

“The goal was to get here and better my life,” Rosa said in Spanish.

Rosa is a migrant from Venezuela who said Title 42 had no bearing on when they would try to cross the border into the U.S. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Border Report spoke with her minutes after she, her husband and daughter entered the U.S. through a gap in the border barrier Wednesday morning just west of Yuma, Arizona.

When asked if she had heard of Title 42 and whether it was a factor in her decision to come to the United States, she said she had heard of it, but “it had no bearing.”

“All migrants think about is getting here, that’s all we focus on, the rest is politics,” she said.

Recently, after states such as Arizona, Texas and Missouri filed a lawsuit to keep Title 42 in place, a judge in Louisiana ordered it must continue for the time being.

That same judge has said he will issue a final ruling by Monday on whether the Biden administration can repeal the order.

“If the virus didn’t kill us, crime and violence likely would have in our countries,” said Rosa. “Crossing the border doesn’t make us criminals, we’re fleeing delinquency in our countries, all we need is a chance.”

Rosa and her family moments after they cross the border through a gap in the border barrier. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

A migrant family enters the U.S. through a gap in the border barrier on May 18, 2002, in Yuma, Arizona. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

There has been speculation that when Title 42 does come to an end, it will prompt migrants to rush the border and try to seek asylum.

As for Rosa, she told Border Report her goal is to get to New Jersey and live with relatives.

In recent months, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics, apprehensions were down four percent in the Yuma sector for the month of April when compared to March.

But Border Patrol is reporting a surge so far in the month of May, saying agents are seeing 1,000 to 1,500 migrants per day.