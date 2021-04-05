Yemenis on terrorism watch list caught crossing U.S. border illegally, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Within the past two months, border agents in California have arrested two men on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release issued Monday.

On the night of March 30, agents from the El Centro Station arrested a man who crossed into the U.S. illegally about 2 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

A check of the man’s criminal history revealed that the 26-year-old man from Yemen was on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and the No-Fly list, the release said.

He remains in federal custody pending removal.

Early on Jan. 29, border agents arrested a 33-year-old Yemeni in the same area. A check of his records also determined that he was on the terrorism watch and no-fly lists.

Agents said they found a cellular phone SIM card hidden underneath the insole of his shoe.

The man was transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

“Part of the Border Patrol’s mission states we will protect the country from terrorists,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said in a statement. “Today, like every other day, our agents did that. These apprehensions at our border illustrates the importance of our mission and how we can never stop being vigilant in our everyday mission to protect this great country.”

CBP did not identify either men.