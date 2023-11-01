NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More artists have been added to the performance lineup for Country Music’s Biggest Night, including two stars from East Tennessee.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Wallen will perform at the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards, which will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. It will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on ABC.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning. CMA Awards shared the following information about the anticipated performances:

Female Vocalist and Album of the Year nominee Ballerini will perform Rolling Up The Welcome Mat’s open-hearted “Leave Me Again.” Four-time nominee this year HARDY, three-time nominee this year Wallen and first-time CMA Awards performer Post Malone will deliver a can’t-miss medley of Country classics, while Wallen will take the stage for a second time with a surprise guest to perform a song from his Album of the Year-nominated album.

Presenters for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced soon. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details.

