NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 53rd Annual Country Music Awards are kicking off tonight on ABC, and country music fans have a lot to look forward to.

Opie Joe and Carina from 100.3 THE WOLF, weigh in on what viewers can expect from Country music’s biggest night.

The award show is kicking off at 8 p.m. EST, live from the Bridgestone Arena in the heart of Nashville.