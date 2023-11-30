KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee has received a donation of more than $100,000. The donation comes as the food bank prepares for the holidays and deals with increased food costs.

SouthEast Bank donated $110,000 to Second Harvest. The company also organized a food drive that collected 814 pounds of nutrient-dense foods, leading to more than 678 meals for homes throughout East Tennessee.

“We know there are heartbreaking situations in many homes in East Tennessee as inflation continues to affect all family households,” said Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Executive Director Elaine Streno. “This year, Second Harvest has seen an average cost increase of more than 40% to stock our shelves, and the need from our community just keeps growing. We distribute more than 2 million pounds of nutrient-dense foods each month to our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Food Drive at SouthEast Bank Farragut office – SouthEast Bank Compliance department’s Bonnie Swearingen collecting food – Sept 2023 (Photo via Second Harvest)

Eliane Sterno, Executive Director of SHFB, and-Eileen Emerson, Agency Relations Manager SHFB, at Mobile Distribution (Photo via Second Harvest)

“SouthEast Bank is proud to stand alongside Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee in the fight against hunger,” SouthEast Bank Community Reinvestment Act Officer Kirby Burton said. “Our commitment to community well-being extends beyond financial services, and we are honored to support programs that make a meaningful impact in the lives of our neighbors.”

The donation will support hunger relief programs in Knox and Loudon counties through 2024. These programs include:

Food For Kids Program Through a partnership with area schools, Second Harvest provides bags of fruit, dairy, veggies, grain, and protein to vulnerable children every Friday throughout the school year. Second Harvest said the food contributes to improved self-esteem, behavior, and concentration.

School Pantry The pantries are located on school property to provide staple items to children and their families in counties with the highest need. The program aims to empower families to make positive choices with confidence and move towards self-sufficiency.

Mobile Pantries This program brings the food bank directly to people at risk of hunger in their own communities. The temporary food pantries deliver a balanced inventory of shelf-stable, fresh, and frozen foods to locations that can safely accommodate large numbers of attendees.

Food Sourcing This program offers free, discounted, and purchased products to nonprofit agency partners. Second Harvest gives East Tennessee pantries more than 75% of the food they distribute, including USDA Government Commodities, free products, discounted products, and purchased staple items.



“Second Harvest continues to celebrate community partners like SouthEast Bank, who generously support our hunger-relief programs. Through SouthEast Bank’s gifts of time, talent, and treasures, we are able to feed our neighbors and inspire hope again,” said Streno.

Second Harvest of East Tennessee serves 18 counties: Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Cumberland, Fentress, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, and Union.