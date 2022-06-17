KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 11th annual Knoxville Brewfest will be held at the World’s Fair Park Lake on Saturday, June 18. The event will benefit CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The event, presented by Tailgating For A Cause, will bring together more than 50 brewers with more than 200 craft beers to sample.

Attendees will enjoy the best of craft beer, live entertainment, food trucks and more. Tickets are $50 each and will include admission into the event, a commemorative tasting glass, festival map and beer tasting from all breweries. Designated Driver tickets are also available for $20 each.

This year’s event will include two sessions to limit capacity, one from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and

one from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tennessee Amphitheater.