Community

2018 East Tennessee Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2018 12:48 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 12:28 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - Fourth of July and fireworks just go together. Here is a full schedule of firework celebrations for the holiday. 

Knoxville

Festival on the 4th

When: Wednesday, July 4 (9:35 PM)

Where: World's Fair Park Drive

Knoxville, TN 37916

Alcoa

FreedomFest

When: Saturday, June 30 (9:45 PM)

Where: Alcoa Duck Pond on Spring Brook Road

Oak Ridge

When: Wednesday, July 4 (9:45 PM)

Where: A. K. Bissell Park

1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike 

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Townsend 

When: Wednesday, July 4 (Dusk)

Where: Highland Manor Inn and Conference Center

7766 East Lamar Alexander Parkway

Pigeon Forge 

Patriot Festival

When: Wednesday, July 4 (9:45 PM)

Where: Patriot Park 

186 Old Mill Ave, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg’s Fireworks Finale

When: Wednesday, July 4 (10:00 PM)

Where: Downtown Gatlinburg 

Lenoir City

Rockin' the Docks 

When: Saturday, June 30 (10:00 PM)

Where: Lenoir City Park

Louden 

When: Wednesday, July 4 (10:00 PM)

Where: Louden Municipal Park

1470 Roberson Springs Rd.  

Tellico Village 

When: Sunday, July 1 (10:00 PM)

Where: Tellico Village Yacht Club

Norris

When: Tuesday, June 3 (Dusk)

Where: Cicoria Marina

Rocky Top

When: Wednesday, July 4 (Dusk)

Where: Robert Temple Memorial Ballpark

Roane County 

When: Wednesday, July 4 (Dusk)

Where: Kingston City Park

333 W Race St, Kingston, TN 37763

Do you know of a Fourth of July fireworks event that we missed? Email us to let us know what town, the date and time, and where, and we'll gladly add it to this list.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Local News

Video Center