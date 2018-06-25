2018 East Tennessee Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - Fourth of July and fireworks just go together. Here is a full schedule of firework celebrations for the holiday.
Knoxville
When: Wednesday, July 4 (9:35 PM)
Where: World's Fair Park Drive
Knoxville, TN 37916
Alcoa
When: Saturday, June 30 (9:45 PM)
Where: Alcoa Duck Pond on Spring Brook Road
Oak Ridge
When: Wednesday, July 4 (9:45 PM)
Where: A. K. Bissell Park
1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Townsend
When: Wednesday, July 4 (Dusk)
Where: Highland Manor Inn and Conference Center
7766 East Lamar Alexander Parkway
Pigeon Forge
When: Wednesday, July 4 (9:45 PM)
Where: Patriot Park
186 Old Mill Ave, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Gatlinburg
When: Wednesday, July 4 (10:00 PM)
Where: Downtown Gatlinburg
Lenoir City
When: Saturday, June 30 (10:00 PM)
Where: Lenoir City Park
Louden
When: Wednesday, July 4 (10:00 PM)
Where: Louden Municipal Park
1470 Roberson Springs Rd.
Tellico Village
When: Sunday, July 1 (10:00 PM)
Where: Tellico Village Yacht Club
Norris
When: Tuesday, June 3 (Dusk)
Where: Cicoria Marina
Rocky Top
When: Wednesday, July 4 (Dusk)
Where: Robert Temple Memorial Ballpark
Roane County
When: Wednesday, July 4 (Dusk)
Where: Kingston City Park
333 W Race St, Kingston, TN 37763
Do you know of a Fourth of July fireworks event that we missed? Email us to let us know what town, the date and time, and where, and we'll gladly add it to this list.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
