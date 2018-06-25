2018 East Tennessee Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - Fourth of July and fireworks just go together. Here is a full schedule of firework celebrations for the holiday.

Knoxville

Festival on the 4th

When: Wednesday, July 4 (9:35 PM)

Where: World's Fair Park Drive

Knoxville, TN 37916

Alcoa

FreedomFest

When: Saturday, June 30 (9:45 PM)

Where: Alcoa Duck Pond on Spring Brook Road

Oak Ridge

When: Wednesday, July 4 (9:45 PM)

Where: A. K. Bissell Park

1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Townsend

When: Wednesday, July 4 (Dusk)

Where: Highland Manor Inn and Conference Center

7766 East Lamar Alexander Parkway

Pigeon Forge

Patriot Festival

When: Wednesday, July 4 (9:45 PM)

Where: Patriot Park

186 Old Mill Ave, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg’s Fireworks Finale

When: Wednesday, July 4 (10:00 PM)

Where: Downtown Gatlinburg

Lenoir City

Rockin' the Docks

When: Saturday, June 30 (10:00 PM)

Where: Lenoir City Park

Louden

When: Wednesday, July 4 (10:00 PM)

Where: Louden Municipal Park

1470 Roberson Springs Rd.

Tellico Village

When: Sunday, July 1 (10:00 PM)

Where: Tellico Village Yacht Club

Norris

When: Tuesday, June 3 (Dusk)

Where: Cicoria Marina

Rocky Top

When: Wednesday, July 4 (Dusk)

Where: Robert Temple Memorial Ballpark

Roane County

When: Wednesday, July 4 (Dusk)

Where: Kingston City Park

333 W Race St, Kingston, TN 37763

Do you know of a Fourth of July fireworks event that we missed? Email us to let us know what town, the date and time, and where, and we'll gladly add it to this list.