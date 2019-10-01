2019 Best of Blount Awards

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s that time again, for the Best of Blount Awards, a celebration of the people and businesses that make Blount County a great place to work and live.

We caught up with Jeff Muir from the Blount Partnership to learn more about this event and what awards are being given out.

The Best of Blount Awards, featuring former U.S. Army pilot Mike Durant will be held on November 14 at 6 p.m. at the Clayton Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $35 plus taxes and fees, and tickets will be on sale at the Clayton Center for the Arts Ticket Office, their phone number is 865-981-8590.