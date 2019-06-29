2019 East Tennessee Fourth of July fireworks schedule

Fourth of July and fireworks – they’re in songs, our national anthem and are part of quintessential American summers. Here’s a full schedule of firework celebrations and shows in East Tennessee for the national holiday:

Knoxville

Festival on the 4th

When: Thursday, July 4 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: World’s Fair Park Drive

Alcoa

FreedomFest 2019

When: Saturday, June 29 – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Alcoa Duck Pond, 1325 Springbrook Rd.

Athens

Athens Fourth of July Fireworks Show

When: Thursday, July 4 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Athens Regional Park, 2405 Decatur Pike

Farragut

Independence Day Parade

When: Thursday, July 4 – 9:30 a.m.

Where: Near the Farragut Town Hall,  11408 Municipal Center Drive 

Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg’s 4th of July Midnight Parade

When: Wednesday-Thursday, July 3-4 – 12:01 a.m.

Where: Downtown Gatlinburg

Loudon County

Rockin’ the Docks

When: Saturday, June 29 – 1:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Lenoir City Park, 6707 City Park Dr.

Celebrate Loudon

When: Thursday, July 4 – 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Loudon Municipal Park, 1470 Roberson Springs Rd.

Monroe County

Sea Ray Light up the Night Fireworks Spectacular

When: Wednesday, July 3 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Sequoyah Landing, 721 US-411, Vonore, TN

Norris Lake*

*Several marinas on Norris Lake will host fireworks shows:

Flat Hollow Marina: Saturday, June 29

Whitman Hollow Marina: Saturday, June 29

Beach Island Marina: Wednesday, July 3

Fire in the Sky at Shanghai Resort, Point 10: Friday, July 5

Deerfield Resort: Sunday, July 6

Oak Ridge

Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Display

When: Thursday, July 4 – music at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Where: A.K. Baseball Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge 4th of July Fireworks and Patriot Festival

When: Thursday, July 4 – 2 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Where: Patriot Park, 186 Old Mill Ave.

Rocky Top

Rocky Top 4th of July Bash

When: Thursday, July 4 – 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 195 S. Main Street

Know of any other 4th of July fireworks celebrations we missed for our list? Let us know: newsroom@wate.com

