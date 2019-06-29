2019 East Tennessee Fourth of July fireworks schedule

Fourth of July and fireworks – they’re in songs, our national anthem and are part of quintessential American summers. Here’s a full schedule of firework celebrations and shows in East Tennessee for the national holiday:
Knoxville
When: Thursday, July 4 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: World’s Fair Park Drive
Alcoa
When: Saturday, June 29 – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Alcoa Duck Pond, 1325 Springbrook Rd.
Athens
Athens Fourth of July Fireworks Show
When: Thursday, July 4 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Athens Regional Park, 2405 Decatur Pike
Farragut
Independence Day Parade
When: Thursday, July 4 – 9:30 a.m.
Where: Near the Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive
Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg’s 4th of July Midnight Parade
When: Wednesday-Thursday, July 3-4 – 12:01 a.m.
Where: Downtown Gatlinburg
Loudon County
When: Saturday, June 29 – 1:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Lenoir City Park, 6707 City Park Dr.
When: Thursday, July 4 – 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Loudon Municipal Park, 1470 Roberson Springs Rd.
Monroe County
Sea Ray Light up the Night Fireworks Spectacular
When: Wednesday, July 3 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Sequoyah Landing, 721 US-411, Vonore, TN
Norris Lake*
*Several marinas on Norris Lake will host fireworks shows:
Flat Hollow Marina: Saturday, June 29
Whitman Hollow Marina: Saturday, June 29
Beach Island Marina: Wednesday, July 3
Fire in the Sky at Shanghai Resort, Point 10: Friday, July 5
Deerfield Resort: Sunday, July 6
Oak Ridge
Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Display
When: Thursday, July 4 – music at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Where: A.K. Baseball Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike
Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge 4th of July Fireworks and Patriot Festival
When: Thursday, July 4 – 2 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Where: Patriot Park, 186 Old Mill Ave.
Rocky Top
Rocky Top 4th of July Bash
When: Thursday, July 4 – 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 195 S. Main Street
Know of any other 4th of July fireworks celebrations we missed for our list? Let us know: newsroom@wate.com