2019 Hero Appreciation event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Do you serve your community? Would some maybe even call you a hero? If so, get the recognition you deserve at the annual Hero Appreciation event.

Organizers Mandy Hembree and Nikki Moore stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

Hepperly Auto Sales and The Hembree & Moore Team are hosting.

The event invites former, or currently service LEO’s, firefighters, linemen, teachers, military, licensed health care, EMS, and more. Direct family of heroes are also invited even if their Hero can’t make it. Come out for free food, free gifts, and drawings for prizes!

The Hero Appreciation event for 2019 will be Tuesday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 1712 W. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37801