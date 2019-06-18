2019 KARM Dragon Boat Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 17th annual Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) Dragon Boat Festival is coming up this weekend.

Executive director of KARM’s Bearea Program, Dave Perkins, along with KARM client in the program, Alan Henry, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the festival and how it benefits the community.

The Dragon Boat Festival is one of KARM’s largest fundraisers and is East Tennessee’s oldest and largest dragon boat event.

This year’s fundraising goal is $225,000; as of June 11, more than $170,000 has been raised

The event features fun, high-intensity dragon boat races, where teams made up of 20 paddlers (and their drummer) race 41-foot Hong Kong style boats across the water.

The day also includes children’s activities, music and delicious food.

For weeks leading up to the festival, paddlers have also been raising vital funds to support the programs and services KARM provides to the poor, homeless and hungry across our community.

KARM serves nearly 1,000 meals daily to the homeless and hungry, and shelters more than 300 men, women and children every night.

KARM also offers transformative life skills and job-training programs designed to help people break the cycle of homelessness and lead completely restored, healthy, independent lives, the nonprofit says.

KARM’s other programs include Serenity (long-term recovery program for women), LaunchPoint, Berea, Abundant Life Kitchen, and CleanStart.

The 17th Annual KARM Dragon Boat Festival will be Saturday, June 22nd, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Cove at Concord Park.

WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the event.