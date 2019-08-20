2019 National Quartet Convention coming to soon East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The most spectacular event in gospel music is coming to an East Tennessee stage soon – the 2019 National Quartet Convention.

Musicians well-known in the gospel world, Clarke Beasley along with Reuben McKamey and Peggy McKamey-Bean, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

September 22-28 is the National Quartet Convention:

LeConte Center Events, Pigeon Forge

All Days except Saturday

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. | Concerts start at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday

Doors open at 1:00 p.m. | Concerts start at 2:00 p.m.

The evening concerts are featured programs that occur each evening, with the exception of Saturday, and those featured concerts take place in the afternoon.

Seating is reserved and the cost is $30.00. (Opening Sunday concert is an exception as this is a general admission concert for $20.00).

The afternoon showcases are a separate package of entertainment that’s offered Tuesday – Friday afternoons and Saturday morning. These are general admission performances and admission is $22.00, with multi-day discounts available.