2019 North Knoxville Cleanup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville is known as the scruffy city, but that doesn’t mean we want our neighborhoods to look scruffy.

KEEP Knoxville Beautiful is hosting its second annual North Knoxville Cleanup on Saturday, Sep. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The first cleanup in 2018 had over 230 volunteers participate and Keep Knoxville Beautiful is now seeking groups and individuals to participate in the 2019 cleanup.

The event will kick off at Edgewood Park, 3109 Ocoee Trail.

WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of this event.

