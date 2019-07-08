2019 Smoky Mountain Classic Softball tourney set for July

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the longest-running and most prestigious slow-pitch softball tournaments in the country will soon hold its 51st event.
Jeff Muir with the Blount County Partnership stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the Smoky Mountain Classic Softball Tournament.
Event: Smoky Mountain Classic Softball tournament
Dates: July 12-14
Site: Sandy Springs Park in Maryville
Times: Games begin at 10 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission: $6 Friday and Saturday; $5 Sunday; Children 6 and under free
