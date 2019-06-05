2019 USA Cycling Championship

The 2019 USA Cycling Professional Road, Individual Time Trial and Criterium National Championships will be held in Knoxville June 27-30.

This is the third year for Knoxville to host the U.S. Pro Road and Individual Time Trial Championships and its second year to host the U.S. Pro Criterium Championships. A new event for Knoxville is the Para-Cycling Road National Championships on Saturday, June 29.

