2020 Census: What you need to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Every ten years, a count is made of every living person in the United States and the 2020 Census is coming up.

WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with John Anderson to learn what we need to know about the census.

Why is the census so important?

The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products and support for you and your community.

Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources based on census data.

How will people get the census? How should they respond?

By April 1, 2020, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census.

There will be three options for responding:

Online

By phone

By mail

In mid-March, households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census.

What about people worried about the confidentiality of their answers?

The Census Bureau is bound by Title XIII of the U.S. Code to keep your information confidential.

Under Title XIII, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business, even to law enforcement agencies.

The law ensures that your private data is protected and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

The answers you provide are used only to produce statistics. You are kept anonymous, the Census Bureau is not permitted to publicly release your responses in any way that could identify you or anyone else in your home.