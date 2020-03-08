2020 Knoxville Neighborhood Conference

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Later this month the city of Knoxville will be holding the 2020 Neighborhood Conference.

The conference is a chance for homeowners to come together and learn how to make a difference in their neighborhood.

WATE caught up with Conference Coordinator Courtney Durrett to learn about the conference and how to register.

The 2020 Neighborhood Conference is Saturday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Registration is open now at knoxvilletn.gov/conference and you can call 865-215-3232 to register by phone.