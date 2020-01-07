2020 Winter Heritage Festival to feature local music & lore for attendees

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Later in January, the 2020 Winter Heritage Festival is happening and will feature several musical acts as well as the presentation of local lore.

Jeff Muir with the Blount Partnership stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

The Cades Cove Preservation Association in conjunction with the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center are proud to present the 2020 Winter Heritage Festival.

The festival will take place Friday – Saturday, Jan. 24 – 25 for a free series of presentations by the Cades Cove Preservation Association located in the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center’s Auditorium. Local historians will share the stories and tales that shaped our past.

A Cast Iron Lunch will also be available for $10 on Saturday. (Beans, Greens, Cornbread, Cobbler, and a Drink) – Cash Only.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, Jan 24th

11 a.m. – Myers Cemetery: Marilyn Byrd and Glenn Myers. A discussion on cemetery recovery, how to maintain a historic cemetery, and the history of the Myers Cemetery in Townsend.

1:30 p.m. – Cherokee Removal: Mark Davidson. A historic look at removing the Cherokee from Western NC, Tennessee, and North Georgia.

2:30 p.m. – National Park Services Collections and Preservation Center: Baird Todd, Museum Curator. The purpose of the Preservation Center and how it works. Artifacts shared.

7 p.m. – Maddie Carpenter McCullough and Jordan McCullough. An hour of entertainment by two local and talented singers.

Saturday, January 25th

10 a.m. – Cades Cove from the notes of Inez McCauley “Granny” Adams and Earl Adams: Traci Adams Boone and Lindsey Adams Payne share the love their grandparents held for Cades Cove and some of their Cove projects.

11 a.m. – Leaving Cades Cove: Lucille Britton, Laverne McCarter, and Lois Kaye Russell. The daughters of Asa and Amy Sparks discuss leaving the Cove after graduating high school.

12 (noon) – Iron Skillet lunch served by Rachael and Johnny Davis.

1:30 p.m. – The Anthony Family of Cades Cove: Lois Shuler Caughron and Ruth Caughron Davis share history of the Anthony Family.

2:30 p.m. – The Sparks Reunion: Larry Sparks and Jewel Scott. A history of Cades Cove’s longest running family reunion from the first reunion held in 1925, to descendants of family who are returning to Cades Cove from the West to attend this reunion.

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is located at:

123 Cromwell Dr.,

Townsend, TN 37882



Remember, admission to the festival is free of charge.