KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Boys & Girls Club members from across East Tennessee will have the chance to have their artwork publicly displayed and win money as a part of the seventh-annual Black History Month Art Contest.

The art event will kick off at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley location on Irwin Street. Club members from all Tennessee Valley club locations, including Knox, Anderson, Blount, Loudon and Claiborne counties, are eligible.

To enter, club members need to create an 8.5×11-inch piece of artwork that includes influential Black icons in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. This included historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.

In late January, Boys & Girls Clubs and local UScellular leaders will choose 10 finalists based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression of their work.

The finalists’ artwork will then be digitally displayed in select stores from Feb. 1-28. During this time, those 18 and older can vote on their favorite artwork online. The three artists with the most votes will be announced in March and will receive prizes that include $250 for first place, $150 for second, and $100 for third.