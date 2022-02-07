KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ijams Nature Center is calling for volunteers for its 33rd Ijams River Rescue on Saturday, March 12.
On average, 500-800 volunteers come together to remove between 10-40 tons of trash from the Tennessee River’s shorelines and its tributary creeks. In 2021, about 500 volunteers safely removed 15+ tons of garbage, Ijams hopes that 2022’s event can blow that “out of the water”.
There are several different sites in Knoxville, Alcoa, Maryville, Oak Ridge, and Lenior City that people can volunteer at. Bags and gloves will be provided, and each location has site captains to assist volunteers.
For sites that require boats, volunteers need to bring their own kayak or canoe. Volunteers are also suggested to bring waders or tall rain boats so that they can pick up trash close to the shoreline in the water.
Cleanup Sites
**This site requires a kayak or canoe.
Knoxville
- Ijams River Landing**
- Ijams Boat Ramp, 4199 Island Home Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920, USA
- 2nd Creek behind Outback Steakhouse
- 314 Merchant Dr, Knoxville, TN 37912, USA
- Railroad along Mimosa Ave
- 2020 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920, USA
- 4th Creek off Northshore
- 118 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919, USA
- 2nd Creek at Davanna
- 1500 Davanna Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917, USA
- Ned McWherter Park
- 1648 Riverside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37915, USA
- 3rd Creek Greenway Park
- 3110 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919, USA
- Carl Cowan at Fort Loudon Lake
- 10058 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922, USA
- 1st Creek at Kroger & Fulton High School
- 2001 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917, USA
- Scottish Pike Park**
- 2807 Scottish Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920, USA
- 1st Creek behind Barleys
- 388 Willow Ave, Knoxville, TN 37915, USA
- 3rd Creek at UTK***
- 2518 Jacob Dr, Knoxville, TN 37996, USA
- Register Online (Kayaks will be provided)
- Old Concord at Fort Loudon Lake
- 11000 2nd Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934, USA
- 1st Creek at Fountain City Skate Park
- Knoxville, TN 37918, USA
- Register Online
- 1st Creek at Hoitt and Luttrell
- 1400 Hoitt Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917, USA
- Register Online
- Ijams Roadside & Toll Creek
- 2915 Island Home Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920, USA
- Register Online
- Inskip Pool and Park
- 4204 Bruhin Rd, Knoxville, TN 37912, USA
- Register online
- 1st Creek at Northgate Plaza
- 4434 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917, USA
- Register online
- Blackstock Roadside
- 640 Blackstock Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921, USA
- Register online
- 2nd Creek at Blackstock Ave
- 640 Blackstock Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921, USA
- Register online
Maryville
- Pearson Springs Park, along Pistol Creek
- 1467 Montvale Station Rd, Maryville, TN 37803, USA
- Bicentennial Park, Brown & Pistol Creek
- 409 N Cusick St, Maryville, TN 37804, USA
Alcoa
- Howe Park
- 255 W Edison St, Alcoa, TN 37701, USA
- Alcoa Site
- 903 Kelvin Rd, Alcoa, TN 37701, USA
- Register online
Lenior City & Oak Ridge
- Town Creek at Wampler Keith Park
- 7540 Rock Springs Rd, Lenoir City, TN 37771, USA
- Register Online
- Boat Ramp at Melton Hill Lake**
- 173 Edgemoor Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, USA
To find out more about the event, visit Ijams’ website.