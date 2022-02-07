KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ijams Nature Center is calling for volunteers for its 33rd Ijams River Rescue on Saturday, March 12.

On average, 500-800 volunteers come together to remove between 10-40 tons of trash from the Tennessee River’s shorelines and its tributary creeks. In 2021, about 500 volunteers safely removed 15+ tons of garbage, Ijams hopes that 2022’s event can blow that “out of the water”.

There are several different sites in Knoxville, Alcoa, Maryville, Oak Ridge, and Lenior City that people can volunteer at. Bags and gloves will be provided, and each location has site captains to assist volunteers.

For sites that require boats, volunteers need to bring their own kayak or canoe. Volunteers are also suggested to bring waders or tall rain boats so that they can pick up trash close to the shoreline in the water.

Cleanup Sites

**This site requires a kayak or canoe.

Knoxville

Maryville

Pearson Springs Park, along Pistol Creek 1467 Montvale Station Rd, Maryville, TN 37803, USA Register Online

Bicentennial Park, Brown & Pistol Creek 409 N Cusick St, Maryville, TN 37804, USA Register online



Alcoa

Howe Park 255 W Edison St, Alcoa, TN 37701, USA Register online

Alcoa Site 903 Kelvin Rd, Alcoa, TN 37701, USA Register online



Lenior City & Oak Ridge

Town Creek at Wampler Keith Park 7540 Rock Springs Rd, Lenoir City, TN 37771, USA Register Online

Boat Ramp at Melton Hill Lake** 173 Edgemoor Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, USA Register online



To find out more about the event, visit Ijams’ website.