KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local, state and federal agencies will converge at the Knoxville Expo Center on Thursday for a large Law Enforcement Job Fair.

More than 40 law enforcement agencies will host job fair booths and accept applications from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Agencies from around the region currently have openings for Troopers, officers, deputies, agents, investigators, and correctional officers.

Last week, representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped by the WATE 6 News studios to share more.

The Knoxville Expo Center is located at:

5441 Clinton Highway

Knoxville, TN 37912