KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 43rd annual Greek Festival is back in Knoxville this weekend.

It’s a chance to experience live music, traditional dance shows, church tours, and authentic Greek food and culture.

This fundraising event takes place the weekend of Nov. 4-6 and is hosted by the St. George Greek Orthodox Church located at 4070 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

Tickets are sold online and at the event. Day passes are $3 and $5 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under get free admission to the festival. All booths except cash and card and certain select booths will also be accepting Venmo.