4th annual World Refugee Day event happening in Knoxville

by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – People from all walks of life and with origins in every part of the world call East Tennessee home. 

One organization is putting on an event to celebrate our region’s diversity with the 4th annual World Heritage Refugee Day.

Drocella Mugorewera, the executive director of Bridge Refugee Services and Nicole Fernandez, the event coordinator, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more. 

The World Refugee Day event is happening Saturday, June 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. 

