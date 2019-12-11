51st Nativity Pageant of Knoxville offers free admission

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Christmas tradition is returning to Knoxville for its 51st year: The Nativity Pageant of Knoxville.

Pageant organizers stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the upcoming three-day performance.

The pageant is a presentation of the traditional Christmas story of the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem.

Admission is free, with no ticket required.

With a cast and choir of more than 200 people, a professional orchestra and live animals, the story is told in pantomime on realistic sets.

The 1-hour performance has been held annually since 1969 and is open to all audiences. Sunday and Monday performances are offered with interpretation for the deaf and hearing impaired.

Nativity Pageant of Knoxville – When & Where: